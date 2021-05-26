STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress threatens to pull down Uddhav Thackeray government if demands are not met

Earlier, the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reminded him of the coalition dharma

Published: 26th May 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: All is not well with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. The Congress party, a key alliance partner in this government, continues to take an anti-government stand and has even threatened to walk out of the government if their demands are not met. 

The standoff began after the Maharashtra Congress chief took the stand of supporting the oil refinery at Nanar in Konkan, at a time when the Shiv Sena has decided to oppose it. 

Maharashtra Congress party president Nana Patole said that the oil refinery at Nanar will bring huge investments and provide employment to the local people. "The state government should address the issue pertaining to Nanar oil Refinery. The project should happen at Nanar only," Patole insisted, even as his party's own sarpanch Prabhudesai from Nanar opposed the project saying it will threaten the ecosystem and beauty of the Konkan region.

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray emphasised that they are with the people of the Nanar. If they do not want the project, then it will be relocated to another location, he promised. 

This has been the Sena's stand for the last few years -- even when they were with the BJP and the Devendra Fadnavis government was at the helm in Maharashtra. Konkan region, it must be noted, is the Shiv Sena's biggest vote bastion.

ALSO READ | Congress party leaders mourn the loss of a rising star, Rajeev Satav

Another disagreement surfaced when Congress minister Nitin Raut opposed the government's decision to cancel reservations in promotions. Raut demanded that reservations in promotions should be continued so that officers from the deprived classes get an opportunity. However, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was not in favour of the suggestion.

An aggrieved Raut met Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and expressed his displeasure with the Uddhav Thackeray government over this move. Nana Patole took up the issue and demanded that the state government should immediately implement reservations in promotions. He threatened that the Congress party will not hesitate to walk out of the government if the common minimum program of all three parties is not followed by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Earlier, the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reminded him of the coalition dharma and asked him to implement the common minimum program of all three parties in letter and spirit.

"It is not the sole responsibility of the Congress to run the government in the state successfully. We as a party will continue to fight for our ideology and commitment towards the backward and minority," a senior Congress leader said while requesting anonymity.

Senior Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat said there are issues in government but they will be resolved when the three leaders of the coalition parties sit together.   

ALSO SEE:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Nana Patole Sonia Gandhi Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp