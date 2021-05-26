COVID-infected Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, responding to commands: Hospital

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stable and he is responding to commands, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said in a statement on Wednesday.

The condition of Bhattacharjee's wife Mira, who was also taken to the same hospital, is also stable, authorities at the medical establishment said.

"Bhattacharjee is still in the CCU and on BiPAP and is maintaining oxygen level at 92 per cent. He is a bit drowsy but is responding to commands. His blood pressure is stable," the statement said.

The 77-year-old veteran politician, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18, has a heart rate of 56 beats per minutes and his urine output is satisfactory, it said.

Bhattacharjee was given a loading dose of Remdesivir injection on Tuesday night and doctors are planning to give Tocilizumab injection if needed, it said.

"Treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health condition and will take appropriate measures from time to time," the statement added.