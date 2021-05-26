STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Yaas: Eastern Air Command prepares for rescue, relief efforts

The Eastern Air Command has set up a Task Force and has coordinated its rescue and relief operations with the state government.

Published: 26th May 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Yaas landfall

Equipment and NDRF personnel ready to deploy for rescue efforts as cyclonic storm makes landfall in Odisha. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

SHILLONG: As the landfall process of Cyclone Yaas began on Wednesday, the Eastern Air Command has mobilised its assets to provide a quick response in affected areas.

"Eastern Air Command has mobilised its assets for quick response due to the damage and destruction caused by severe cyclonic storm Yaas," a statement by the Eastern Air Command said.

The Eastern Air Command has set up a Task Force and has coordinated its rescue and relief operations with the state government.

"All rescue and relief operations are being co-ordinated with state government and a task force has been set up to monitor and synergise the efforts, in addition to co-ordinating with all agencies," it said.

Cyclone Yaas' landfall process started around 9 am on Wednesday morning between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha and is expected to continue for about three to four hours.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to make landfall around noon. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Wednesday said that by around 1 pm, the tail end of the cyclone is expected to be completely moving to the landmass. 

