STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Yaas rages through coastal Bengal, affects 1 crore people, says CM Mamata Banerjee

East Midnapore was the most affected district as it is closest to the point in Odisha where the cyclone made landfall. 

Published: 26th May 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wades through a water-logged road in a village after landfall of cyclone Yaas, in South 24 Paragnas. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Cyclone Yaas battered the coastal areas in three districts, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas, of West Bengal on Wednesday and the chief minister Mamata Banerjee said nearly 1 crore people of the state was affected because of the natural calamity. Report of one person’s death came from Ramnagar, East Midnapore.

Mamata will conduct a two-day aerial survey of three districts to assess the extent of damage caused by Yaas.

"It will take 72 hours to assess the volume of damage," she said. 

East Midnapore was the most affected district as it is closest to the point in Odisha where the cyclone made landfall. 

In East Midnapore, Ramnagar, Digha, Udaypur, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Nandigram, Khejuri were the among areas that were ravaged by the cyclone with a wind speed gusting to 85 kmph to 100 kmph.

Sources in Nabanna, the state secretariat, said at least 135 clay-made dams were washed away in the three affected districts. Hundreds of villages were flooded with saline water in Kakdwip, Patharpratima, Sagar Island, Diamond Harbour, Nodakhali, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. Though there was no casualty because the state administration carried out an evacuation drive for the past three days and around 14 lakh villagers were shifted to safe refugee centers.

North 24-Parganas’s Hingalganj, Basirhat, Sandeshkhali, Haroa were ravaged by the cyclone.

There was a high alert in Kolkata but there was no impact of the cyclone in the state capital

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp