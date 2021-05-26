STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat government announces Rs 500-crore relief package for farmers affected by cyclone Tauktae

The compensation amount will be directly credited into the bank account of beneficiary farmers a week after the survey is completed by May 27.

Published: 26th May 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced a relief package of Rs 500 crore for farmers who lost their horticulture and summer crops due to cyclone Tauktae which ravaged the coastal parts of the state last week.

One of the most powerful cyclones to hit the western coast in recent times, Tauktae, which made a landfall on the Gujarat coast on May 17 and triggered high-speed winds and rainfall, had destroyed crops in 2 lakh hectares in 86 talukas spread across nine districts of the state, as per official estimates.

"Cyclone Tauktae, which triggered wind speed up to 220 kmph, had destroyed crops in Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Botad districts of the Saurashtra region. It had also affected crops in South Gujarat districts of Navsari, Surat, Valsad and Bharuch," Rupani said after a core committee meeting held to decided on a relief package for the affected farmers.

"Horticulture and summer crops were destroyed in 2 lakh hectares in 86 talukas of these nine districts. The government had initiated a survey (for damage assessment) which will be completed by Thursday," he said.

Under the Rs 500 crore package, the state government has decided to give a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per hectare (up to to 2 hectares) to horticulture farmers whose plants have been completely uprooted.

If the damage is over 33 per cent, Rs 30,000 per hectare will be given to such farmers for 2 hectares, Rupani said.

The main horticulture crops that have faced destruction in the cyclone are mango, chikoo, lemon, coconut and guava.

For summer crops, farmers who have faced damage of more than 33 per cent will be paid a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare (up to 2 hectares), he said.

The compensation amount will be directly credited into the bank account of beneficiary farmers a week after the survey is completed by May 27, the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat government Gujarat Cyclone Tauktae Tauktae Cyclone
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp