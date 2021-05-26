STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills one-year-old son after quarrel with wife in Maharashtra

A daily-wage labourer allegedly killed his one-year-old son, following a quarrel with his wife in a village in Maharashtra.

NAGPUR: A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer allegedly killed his one-year-old son, following a quarrel with his wife in a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused Bhajan Metab Kawreti, a resident of Wakodi village, asked his wife for money to buy alcohol and she refused him, an official said.

A heated argument ensued between the couple, following which Kawreti picked up his son Satyam and smashed him against a boulder in the courtyard of his house, the official said.

The infant sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot, he said, adding that the accused kept the dead baby in the house and was planning to dispose of the body when the police arrived.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the official said.

