'One crore people affected, three lakh houses destroyed due to Yaas': Mamata on cyclone damage in Bengal

Cautioning people that high tide in seas, caused by the storm surge, would persist, Banerjee claimed that Bengal happens to be the "most-affected state".

Published: 26th May 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rough sea during landfall of cyclone Yaas at Digha in East Midnapore district, Wednesay, May 26, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least one crore people were affected and three lakh houses damaged in West Bengal due to the rough weather conditions arising out of cyclone 'Yaas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

One person died "accidentally" when he had gone out fishing, she said.

Cautioning people that high tide in seas, caused by the storm surge, would persist, Banerjee claimed that Bengal happens to be the "most-affected state".

Cyclone 'Yaas' made its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha, at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph, according to Doppler radar data.

WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected:

The chief minister further said that as many as 15,04,506 people have been evacuated from the vulnerable areas in the state and moved to safer places.

"I will soon be undertaking an aerial survey of the affected areas in Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts," Banerjee said.

As of now, the government has a preliminary idea of the damage caused, from the reports provided by the district magistrates and other senior officials, the CM said.

"We will be conducting field surveys to get a final estimate. It will take us at least 72 hours to get a clearer idea," she added.

ALSO WATCH : Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too

