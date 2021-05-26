STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paper leak: Indian Army says it has zero tolerance towards malpractices

The Pune police has so far arrested nine people, including two Major and one Lieutenant Colonel-rank officers, in connection with the case.

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Indian Army on Wednesday said it is extending full procedural support to an ongoing joint investigation into a question paper leak case and reaffirmed its resolve of zero tolerance towards corrupt practices.

The Pune police, which is investigating the Army recruitment paper leak case, has so far arrested nine people, including two Major and one Lieutenant Colonel-rank officers, in connection with the case.

The paper leak case related to the Common Entrance Examination for recruitment of soldiers.

The exam was scheduled in March this year.

"The Indian Army reaffirms its resolve of zero tolerance towards corrupt practices and continues to extend full procedural support for an ongoing joint investigation of the question paper leak case of the Common Entrance Examination for recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty)," said a release from PRO (Defence).

It said the investigations into the case commenced on an initial tip-off by the Army to the Pune police on February 28, 2021.

Timely actions and whole-hearted support by the Army to the police is reflective of the former's resolve to weed out malpractices and make the existing recruitment system foolproof and robust, the PRO said.

"The interest in the youth to join Armed forces needs no reiteration. The Army, therefore, continues to implement strict checks and balances to ensure a transparent recruitment process," the release said.

Lt Gen JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, has issued strict instructions to all Station Commanders in the area to assist in the ongoing investigation, it said.

He has instituted proactive measures to enable early completion of the investigation, the release stated.

"The Indian Army exhorts all candidates not to fall prey to the nefarious designs of touts and inimical elements, and support the authorities to keep the recruitment system clean and transparent," it added.

