STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protest flags, slogans and marches as farmers observe 'black day' to mark six months of stir

A brief ruckus was also reported from the Ghazipur protest site where farmers burnt an effigy of the central government amid heavy police deployment.

Published: 26th May 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and other members hold hands during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmers at several places in Punjab and Haryana hoisted black flags atop their houses and vehicles besides burning effigies of PM Narendra Modi to mark the completion of six months of their protest against three new farm laws.

The scene was no different at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers also held protest marches.
Several parties, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP, extended their support to the farmers. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal raised a black flag at his house in Badal village in Muktsar and urged the Centre to accept the demands of the protesting farmers.

He tweeted: “As #KisanAndolan completes 6 months today, I again urge the Centre to deal compassionately with farmers & repeal black laws.’’ Former MLA and INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala followed suit at his Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa district of neighbouring Haryana.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda again urged the government to restart the dialogue process with protesting farmers. “I urge the government to hold talks with protesting farmers with a positive mindset.’’Protests were held in Punjab’s Bathinda, Amritsar, Moga, Patiala, Jalandhar, Mohali and other places. All those in solidarity with the farmers donned black turbans and dupattas. At many places women joined the protests and shouted slogans: “We will fight, we will win.’’

In neighbouring Haryana protests were reported from a few places in Dandoor village in Hisar where farmers raised anti-government slogans and burnt the effigy of the BJP government. In Bhiwani effigy of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was burnt. While in Jhajjar farmrs hoisted black flags and took out a motorbike rally at the Tikri border.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the protesting unions, had announced that farmers will observe May 26 as a ‘black day’ to mark the completion of six months of their protest. At the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border, the agitating farmers’ numbers swelled significantly. Local people also joined the protestors and extended their solidarity. At Ghazipur border, farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well as Himachal Pradesh too joined the protest. At Shahjahanpur, farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan resolved to strengthen the agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black day Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait farmers protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp