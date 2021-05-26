STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan housing minister interacts with FMs of six states; demands GST compensation from Centre

Shanti Dhariwal was interacting with the finance ministers of six states in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

GST

GST (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Wednesday demanded the Centre that the outstanding GST compensation amount be released to the states at the earliest, and all COVID-19-related goods should be made tax-free.

Dhariwal was interacting with the finance ministers of six states in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

He said that the Centre should pay the outstanding GST compensation to the states at the earliest.

He also strongly supported the demand of the finance ministers of other states to urge the Centre to make all goods related to COVID-19 tax-free.

Dhariwal urged all finance ministers to remain united on all these issues and raise them vigorously in the proposed GST Council meeting on May 28 before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

All the states agreed that the Centre should release GST compensation amount of their share to the states while respecting the spirit of cooperative federalism so as to make up for the revenue deficit due to the states due to COVID-19, a statement said.

The ministers also agreed to increase the additional lending limit to 5 per cent.

The meeting was attended by the finance ministers of six states - Amit Mitra (West Bengal), Manpreet Singh Badal (Punjab), Rameshwar Oraon (Jharkhand), T S Singh Deo (Chhattisgarh), K N Balagopal (Kerala) and Palanivel Thiagarajan (Tamil Nadu).

Mitra was the convener of the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan GST GST compensation
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp