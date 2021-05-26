STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC notifies vacation benches to hear urgent cases from May 26 to June 2

Published: 26th May 2021 02:03 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified the vacation benches which will hear urgent cases during the week from May 26 to June 2 of summer vacation of the Court.

The Court is currently hearing cases during its summer break and will reopen on June 28.

According to the Apex Court's notification, the bench for May 26 to June 2 will comprise of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Aniruddha Bose.

"The bench for May 26 to May 28 will be of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant and from May 29 to June 2 Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will hear the matters," it said.

The vacation benches for the remaining period of summer break from June 3 to June 27 will be notified later.

During the vacation, the Registry of the court will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm for all the officers and staff members of the Registry except Group-C (non-clerical) staff. 

