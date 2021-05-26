Uttarakhand records second highest Covid-19 death rate in India

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's death rate remains second highest with 1.89% after Punjab (2.5%) despite the number of daily cases coming down to almost one-third of the peak earlier this month.

Amongst 36 states/UTs, the death rate of Uttarakhand was recorded at 1.89% on May 25 which is 64% more than the national rate of 1.15%.

Anoop Nautiyal whose Social Development for Communities has been collating data since March 15, 2020, when the first-ever case surfaced in the state said, "I have been repeatedly urging the need for greater efforts from government and authorities to control death rate. Hope that greater attention will be given towards curbing mortalities in the state."

However, average weekly deaths have come down to 72 in the week of May 18-24 in comparison to 123 in the week of April 27-May 3, 2021. In the week of May 4-10 total of 130 deaths were reported which came down to 109 in the week of May 11-17.

The average positivity rate of the hill state was recorded at 16.39% on May 25, 2021.

The positivity rate reached 25.49% on May 11 with an all-time high declining to 10.50% on May 20. Since then the PR has stayed below 10%. The lowest positivity rate in the month of May 2021 was recorded on May 24 with 6.45%.

Meanwhile, with 2991 new cases on Wednesday, active cases in Uttarakhand reached 43520.