'Very severe cyclonic storm' Cyclone Yaas likely to make landfall by noon between Dhamra and Balasore: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas which has closed in onto the Odisha coast is likely to make landfall to the north of Dhamra and south of Balasore at about 10 am on Wednesday. The maximum sustained wind speed in the affected region would be 130-140 km, India’s national forecaster said.

Director General of India Meteorological Department Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said: “The landfall process of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ would commence within a couple of hours to cross North Odisha coast to the north Dhamra and south of Balasore.”

During landfall, strong wind reaching a speed of 130 km per hour to 140 km per hour

and gusting upto 155 km will hit along and off Bhadrak and Balasore districts, Mohapatra told TNIE.

The IMD, said the very severe cyclonic storm lay centered at 5.30 am over northwest Bay of Bengal about 40 km east of Dhamara, 90 km south-southeast of Balasore and 90 km south-southwest of Digha.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena who has been monitoring the relief, rescue operations said, Cyclone Yaas moved at a speed of 12 km per hour and landfall could start around 10-11am. Wind speed will be around 130 km.

The coastal region of the state has been lashed by rain under influence of the cyclone. So far, there has been no report of any casualty.