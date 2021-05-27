STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10,000 sachets of anti-COVID drug 2-DG to be available in market from today: Rajnath Singh

The anti-COVID drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Published: 27th May 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh launches a Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh launches a Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that 10,000 sachets of anti-COVID drug 2-DG will be available in the market from Thursday.

The anti-COVID drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Launching the 'Services e-Health Assistance and Tele-consultation (SeHAT)' OPD Portal via video conferencing, Singh lauded the armed forces, stating that it is a key step taken at a very critical time for the health of service personnel as it will reduce the load of the hospitals.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among those who attended the event.

Referring to the second wave of the COVID-19, the Defence Minister said, "This wave of COVID is unprecedented and more dangerous than earlier. But the Defence Ministry has rendered its services in the second wave too. DRDO has set up COVID hospitals and oxygen generation plants in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and many other parts of the country."

He further said that with help of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Lab, DRDO has produced an essential anti-COVID drug 2-DG.

"It is yielding positive results. I have been receiving information from many states that they want 2-DG. I am delighted to say that 10,000 sachets are coming to market today," he added.

The first batch of the anti-COVID drug was released by Defence Minister Singh and Union Health Minister Sr Harsh Vardhan on May 17.

DRDO Chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy had informed that the first batch of 2-DG would only be available only to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals, and other places in need. It will be made available to other hospitals in June.

Reddy had also informed that the new anti-COVID drug 2-DG should work against various strains of the COVID-19 virus. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-COVID drug 2-DG
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp