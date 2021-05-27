STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

9,462 villages in Chhattisgarh completely 'corona-free'

Due to the micro-level arrangements made by the state government, today, out of the total 20,092 villages in Chhattisgarh, about 9,462 villages are free from Corona infection, read the release by the

Published: 27th May 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 10,000 villages in Chhattisgarh are completely free from COVID-19 infection as the virus has either not been able to reach these villages or those infected have already recovered, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Thursday.

Due to the micro-level arrangements made by the state government, today, out of the total 20,092 villages in Chhattisgarh, about 9,462 villages are free from Corona infection, read the release by the CMO.

"At present, there is not a single COVID-19 case in these villages, this was possible due to the prompt measures initiated by the Chhattisgarh government to prevent infection from reaching these villages," it said.

With the outbreak of the second wave of Corona in the urban areas of the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had directed that all necessary steps should be taken to prevent infection from reaching rural areas.

"Following this directive, quarantine centers set up in villages during the first wave were again made operational with stronger arrangements than before. Check-up, stay and treatment arrangements were made in these centers for persons and families returning to villages from other states or urban areas. Mitaanins, health staff, as well as Anganwadi workers and teachers, were given the responsibility to conduct a door-to-door survey to locate the infected person," the CMO said.

"Anganwadi workers and field officer-employees also contributed to identifying and treating the patients with cold and fever. They also played an important role in creating awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus," it said.

The Chief Minister's Office said that supply and distribution of essential medicines kits were ensured to every village in time and new labs were continuously established to increase testing facilities in the state.

"With this, the number of daily testing of samples has increased from 22,000 to more than 70,000 per day. Along with the increase in the number of beds already available in hospitals, new Covid centers were set up and treatment facilities were extended to rural areas. The number of ambulances and other vehicles has been increased so that serious patients of rural areas can be shifted to hospitals as quickly as possible," the release said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Chhattisgarh has 53,480 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 8,93,285 and fatalities have mounted to 12,779. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Chhattisgarh coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp