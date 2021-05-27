STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After opposition ruled states, BJP-ruled MP also disagrees with center’s COVID vaccine doses wastage figures

The wastage in these states had come to the fore at review meeting conducted on Wednesday by the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Published: 27th May 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: It’s not only the opposition parties governments in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, which are contesting the BJP ruled center’s charge of maximum wastage of COVID vaccine doses, but the saffron party ruled Madhya Pradesh too is not agreeing with the union ministry of health and family welfare ministry’s vaccine doses wastage figures.

As per the union ministry’s latest data, Jharkhand has 37.3% vaccine wastage, while Chhattisgarh has 30.2% wastage of vaccine doses, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.5%) Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%), and Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) compared to the national average of 6.3% wastage.

Day after it, the MP minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang, expressed disagreement with the vaccine wastage figures issued by the center about MP.

“As per our knowledge, the vaccine wastage doses in MP are 1.3%, so the central government’s figures of MP are quite high. It’s possible that the actual figures from our end couldn’t be communicated properly to the centre. I’ve asked our officials to get in touch with the officials at the union ministry of health and family welfare and get the figures corrected,” Sarang said in Bhopal on Thursday.

