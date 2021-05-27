STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Rifles sets up COVID-19 vaccination centre in Manipur's Tamenglong

Published: 27th May 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccination

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

TAMENGLONG (MANIPUR): The 44 Assam Rifles, along with district health officials, have set up a COVID-19 vaccination Centre in Manipur's Tamenglong district.

The initiative has been taken under the aegis of 22 Sect AR/IGAR(E), the Assam Rifles informed on Thursday.

Presently, there are only four such centres including the 44 Assam Rifles vaccination centre, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "In Ukhrul, the mortality rate is low, only 8 people have died till today and in Senapati, only 7 people died. The spread of COVID cases is a little high so home isolation has been conducted, medication and distribution of oximeters is going on."

"Within 10-15 days, there'll be one PSA oxygen plant in each hill district. I've also given oxygen concentrators to hill districts. In Senapati, I also provided 1 ambulance," he added.

There are currently 7,243 active COVID-19 cases in Manipur, as per data from the union health ministry. So far, 38,325 recoveries and 730 deaths have been reported in the state. 

