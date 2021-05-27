Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

IIM-Indore to study pandemic preparedness

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore) has joined hands with The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to connect the dots across myriad sectors to understand how they grappled with COVID-19 for forthcoming pandemic preparedness. With this objective, IIM Indore has also received a research grant of `85.3 lakhs. The institutions will work together on documenting the challenges faced by these business sectors and their ways of tackling challenges. The documentation will be based on research to capture the finest solutions practices for forthcoming pandemics.

Pragya backs cow urine, Cong MLA sends it to minister

Two days after Bhopal’s BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that drinking cow urine helps cure lung infection caused by Covid-19, former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma couriered two bottles of cow urine to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Sharma also sent a letter to the minister, asking him if the Indian Council of Medical Research and Defence Research and Development Organisation have accepted the curative properties of cow urine. Recently, the Bhopal MP had sparked a row by claiming at a party meeting that drinking desi cow’s urine protected her from Covid and associated lung infection. The statement created row in social media, with many lashing out at the MP, who is known for making controversial remarks.

Body loading video causes a stir, not for the first time

A video showing the body of a youth (who died by suicide) being loaded onto the back of a garbage truck to be taken to a burial site went viral and led to the removal of the health officer of Sonkatch Nagar Parishad. The video, from Sonkatch town of Dewas district, caused a national outrage. However, it wasn’t the first such incident. Recently, the body of a young girl, who also died by suicide, had to be carried on a cot for about 24 km for autopsy due to the want of any vehicle. There were also reports of the body of an old man being carried on a handcart for cremation in the Seoni district. From time to time, such incidents have come to the fore and caused a national outcry. Not much, however, seeems to have changed despite all that.

Happiness department to hold interactions

The Happiness Department of the Madhya Pradesh Government will soon hold online interactions with its 55,000 volunteers across the state, to find out innovative ways to make people happy and de-stress amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. According to official sources at the Rajya Anand Sansthan (Happiness Department), these online interactions will begin from the end of this month to seek inputs and suggestions, particularly from new volunteers. Persons who have a track record of spreading positivity and helping others in need will also be identified during these online interactions.

