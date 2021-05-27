STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central govt provides licence to five companies to ramp up Amphotericin B injection production

Published: 27th May 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central government has given licence to five companies to ramp up the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, which is used to treat black fungus or mucormycosis, the sources said.

According to the sources, after the Prime Minister had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world, the Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of Amphotericin B (AmBisome) vials.

The sources said Gilead Sciences in the US is working on expediting the supply of AmBisome to India through Mylan.

Sources further stated that more than 1,21,000 vials of AmBisome have reached India so far and another 85,000 vials of the drug are on the way.

The company will supply 1 million doses of AmBisome to India through Mylan, the sources said.

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda yesterday informed that additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, were allocated to states and Union Territories, based on their number of patients under treatment.

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B were allocated on May 24 and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on May 21, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed. (ANI)

