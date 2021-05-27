STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Yaas: Seven Navy teams undertake relief operations in Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall and experience thunderstorm with lightning during morning hours of Thursday.

Published: 27th May 2021

Rough sea during landfall of cyclone Yaas at Digha in East Midnapore district, Wednesay, May 26, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam are taking part in relief operations in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas in West Bengal.

"7 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam, comprising 2 Diving and 5 Flood Relief Teams (FRT) undertake relief operations in aftermath of impending Cyclone Yaas at 3 separate locations-Digha, Fraserganj and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal," said the Indian Navy on Thursday.



"Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal during next 1 to 2 hours from 5:55 am on Thursday," according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata.

"The cyclonic storm Yaas weakend into a deep depression and lay centred at 23:30 hours IST of the May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

