STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

GST Council to discuss tax rate on Covid essentials, compensation to states on Friday

The Council, which is headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and includes representatives of all states and Union territories, is meeting for the first time in nearly eight months.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a reduction in the tax rate on Covid medicines, vaccines and medical equipment as well as means to make up for the shortfall in revenues promised to states.

Ahead of the first meeting of the top decision-making body, finance ministers of eight states ruled by non-BJP and like-minded parties -- Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal -- have devised a joint strategy to press for a zero tax rate on Covid essentials, sources said.

The Council, which is headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and includes representatives of all states and Union territories, is meeting for the first time in nearly eight months.

Besides discussion on tax rates, the Council may also deliberate on the estimated Rs 2.69 lakh crore that states need to be provided as per the promise in 2017 to make good any loss in revenue they suffer because of giving up their right to levy VAT and other taxes.

Sources said the Fitment Committee on GST rates, comprising tax officers of Centre and states, has also given its report to the Council listing out the pros and cons of waiver and zero-rating of Covid vaccines, drugs and other equipment.

Exempting final products from GST would deny manufacturers the option to claim the benefit of the input tax credit on raw materials and hence not much benefit accrues to consumers.

In 2018, the Council, following demands from various women's organisations, had exempted GST on sanitary napkins from an earlier rate of 12 per cent.

However, not much of the rate cut benefits accrued to consumers as manufacturers could not claim the benefit of taxes paid along the supply chain.

Earlier this week, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, in a letter to Sitharaman, said that many goods, including protective garments, digital thermometers, laboratory sanitisers/disinfectants and paper bed sheets, which are needed to fight the Covid pandemic attract a basic customs duty of 20 per cent and a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of up to 18 per cent.

On top of that, a 10 per cent social welfare surcharge is levied on such items.

As IGST is charged on taxable value, which includes import duties, the effective burden exceeds by another 2-3 per cent, Badal said.

"It is baffling that despite the crisis our country currently finds itself in. taxes this high continue to apply on basic essentials needed to overcome this life-threatening disease," Badal said in the letter.

Earlier this month, Sitharaman virtually ruled out exempting Covid vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST, saying such an exemption will make the lifesaving items costlier for consumers as manufacturers will not be able to offset the taxes paid on inputs.

Currently, domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines attract a 5 per cent GST while COVID drugs and oxygen concentrators attract a 12 per cent levy.

With regard to the issue of compensation payable to states, the Centre has estimated the shortfall at Rs 2.69 lakh crore.

The Centre expects to collect over Rs 1.11 lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods which will be given to the states to compensate them for the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation.

The remaining Rs 1.58 lakh crore would have to be borrowed to meet the promised compensation.

As per the agenda note shared with the states ahead of the GST council meeting on Friday, the Centre has estimated that although the GST revenues may see a recovery in the current financial year, there will still be a gap between the compensation need and the amount raised through cess.

The 2021-22 Budget has assumed 17 per cent growth in GST revenues, translating into monthly gross GST revenue of Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Based on this assumption, it has been estimated that for the period February 2021 to January 2022, the gap between projected revenue and the actual revenue after the release of the compensation would be around Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

In the last fiscal, the Centre had borrowed on behalf of the states and released Rs 1.10 lakh crore to compensate for the GST revenue shortfall.

Another Rs 68,700 crore was collected by way of levy of cess.

Under the GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017.

The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections of states over the base year of 2015-16.

With states still continuing to face a shortfall in revenue as GST collections declined on account of slowing economic activity mainly due to Covid, the GST compensation cess would continue beyond the first five years of GST implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp