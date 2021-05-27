STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths in last 24 hours

The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for three consecutive days now, the Health ministry said.

Published: 27th May 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:20 AM

Covid testing (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 21,57,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of such exams done so far in the country to 33,69,69,353.

The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79 per cent.

It has been less than 10 per cent for three consecutive days now, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has also declined and now stands at 10.93 per cent.

The count of active cases has further reduced to 24,19,907, which is 8.84 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.01 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,46,33,951, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.15 per cent, it stated.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4.

