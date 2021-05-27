STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Chandni Railway Station building partially collapses; train traffic slows down

The Inspector of Works of Khandwa-Burhanpur section was suspended after the incident and probe was ordered.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A part of Chandni Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district collapsed which slowed down the movement of trains, officials said on Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place around 3:55 pm on Wednesday.

An official was suspended and probe has been ordered, they added.

By Thursday evening trains were passing through the station at normal speeds, officials further said.

The building, constructed in 2004, was empty barring the deputy superintendent of the station and a pointsman who were on the platform and both escaped unhurt when a portion collapsed, officials said.

The station is five km from Nepanagar town.

The Central Railway's Bhusawal Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Yuvraj Patil denied reports that vibrations caused by the passing of the Pushpak Express which runs at a speed of 110 km per hour caused the collapse.

The train passed at a slow pace at 5:14 pm on Wednesday, he told PTI over phone.

The Inspector of Works of Khandwa-Burhanpur section was suspended after the incident and probe was ordered, Patil said.

Another railway official said on the condition of anonymity that 05645 Guwahati Express on the Down line and 01062Pawan Express on the Up line were about to pass the Chandani station when the incident took place.

Both the trains, however, stopped as the collapse triggered red signal.

They resumed journey some time later at slow speed.

By 7 pm on Thursday, trains were passing at normal speeds, he added.

The station building was a load-bearing structure, not pillar-based, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Chandni Railway Station
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp