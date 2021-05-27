STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No proof of spying for Pakistan found against two Madhya Pradesh women: Police

The two women, aged between 25 and 30, and a man were extensively questioned by police and intelligence agencies over the last one week, but they were not arrested, an official said.

INDORE: Police have not found any evidence of spying for Pakistan against two women who were questioned over the last one week for their alleged involvement in suspicious activities in an Army area at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

It has come to light during the probe into the matter that the two women were possibly getting phone calls from some people from Pakistan, Indore Crime Branch's Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told reporters on Wednesday evening.

"However, we have not found any evidence that the women were spying for Pakistan in Mhow's Army cantonment area," he said.

The two women, aged between 25 and 30, and a man were extensively questioned by police and intelligence agencies over the last one week, but they were not arrested, he said.

According to the official, the women, both residents of Lakshmi Vihar colony at Gawli Palasiya village in Mhow, located about 37 km from here, got acquainted with some people suspected to be Pakistanis through a matrimonial website.

From their social media chats, it appears to be a case of love affair which could have resulted in marriage, he said.

"It seems a big gang involved in spying for Pakistan was trying to trap the women.

But, the police through swift action saved them from it," the official said.

He also said that all technical evidences pertaining to the women were probed thoroughly and an inquiry was also conducted into their bank accounts.

Based on the result of the investigation into the matter, no criminal case has been registered against the women, he added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp