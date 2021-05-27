STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand ranks 2nd in COVID mortality rate, death rate stands at 1.89 pc

As many as 6,113 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state so far.

Published: 27th May 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Cremation, Covid death, Kerala

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The mortality rate of COVID-related deaths in Uttarakhand stands at 1.89 per cent and the state ranks second in COVID-related deaths after Punjab, the state health department informed on Thursday.

It said that despite the decrease in the new COVID-19 cases and the increase in the rate of recovery, the death rate in Uttarakhand is a matter of concern.

"Uttarakhand ranks second after Punjab in mortality. The death rate of coronavirus patients in the state stands at 1.89 per cent, while the death rate in Punjab stands at 2.5 per cent," the health ministry said.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that the COVID-19 cases in the state have declined after the COVID Curfew, but the state is witnessing more deaths due to COVID-19 as people are arriving late for the treatment.

"The earlier people arrive for treatment, there are more chances of recovery," Uniyal said.

According to official data, there are 43,520 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state will be in pandemic induced lockdown till June 1. 

