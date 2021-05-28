STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre asks Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report to Delhi

It was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who had written to the Centre on May 12 urging to grant Banerjee an extension considering his experience of handling the Covid-19 pandemic

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who accompanied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Kalaikunda Air Base where she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi but skipped the review meeting to assess the aftermath of Yaas, has been directed to report Delhi on Monday.

The Centre asked Bandyopadhyay to report to the Personnel and Training department.

Bandyopa, dhyay, who is now second-in-command in the Bengal government, was granted an extension for a period of three months. He, a 1987 batch IAS officer, of Bengal cadre, was due to retire on May 31.

It was West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who had written to the Centre on May 12 urging to grant Banerjee an extension considering his experience of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Centre’s decision is completely politically motivated. The BJP-led central government is playing a dirty game after the saffron camp’s narrative to divide people of Bengal on the line of religion was rejected," said Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson of the TMC.

