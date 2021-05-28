Cops thrash BJP worker in Maharashtra's Jalna, probe ordered after video goes viral

By PTI

JALNA: A video showing a group of around five policemen thrashing a man, who later turned out to be a local BJP functionary, at Jalna in Maharashtra went viral on social media, prompting the police authorities to order a probe into the incident.

Police said the incident had occurred last month, but it went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, Inspector general of Police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna said the inquiry into the episode will be carried out by an Additional Superintendent of Police-rank official.

Jalna Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh said, "The viral video shows the man, Shivraj Narialwale, being beaten by police. The incident had taken place on April 9 in Jalna and an inquiry has been ordered...Action will be taken if needed."

According to police, the incident had occurred at Deepak Hospital, after a group of youths beat up doctors and went on a rampage in the ICU following the death of a patient.

The patient had suffered injuries in a road accident and admitted to the hospital where he died. However, the relatives of the deceased accused the doctors of negligence.

Some angry youths barged into the ICU, beat up some doctors, and broke the glasses, police said.

On learning about it, a police team rushed to the hospital.

Seeing them, the youths fled from the spot, but the police caught hold of Narialwale, who is a local BJP functionary, and the police team lathi-charged him, they said.

When contacted, Prasannna said, "Additional SP of Jalna has been asked to inquire into the incident and submit the report at the earliest."

BJP leaders demanded action against the policemen who were involved in beating Narialwale.

Former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar said, "Narialwale was beaten up by Deupy Superintendent and PI-rank officials without any reason. He was thrashed as if he is a terrorist. Beating a worker of a national party dosent fit in any law and the officers should be suspended immediately."

"If action is not taken against those involved, we will raise the issue in the legislative assembly," he said.

In a video message, BJP's state unit vice president Chitra Wagh said, "If the youth has done any crime, there are laws to deal with him. Police has beaten the youth inhumanly and state home minister, DGP should act against the police personnel concerned."