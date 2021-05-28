STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cops thrash BJP worker in Maharashtra's Jalna, probe ordered after video goes viral

Police said the incident had occurred last month, but it went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

Published: 28th May 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JALNA: A video showing a group of around five policemen thrashing a man, who later turned out to be a local BJP functionary, at Jalna in Maharashtra went viral on social media, prompting the police authorities to order a probe into the incident.

Police said the incident had occurred last month, but it went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, Inspector general of Police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna said the inquiry into the episode will be carried out by an Additional Superintendent of Police-rank official.

Jalna Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh said, "The viral video shows the man, Shivraj Narialwale, being beaten by police. The incident had taken place on April 9 in Jalna and an inquiry has been ordered...Action will be taken if needed."

According to police, the incident had occurred at Deepak Hospital, after a group of youths beat up doctors and went on a rampage in the ICU following the death of a patient.

The patient had suffered injuries in a road accident and admitted to the hospital where he died. However, the relatives of the deceased accused the doctors of negligence.

Some angry youths barged into the ICU, beat up some doctors, and broke the glasses, police said.

On learning about it, a police team rushed to the hospital.

Seeing them, the youths fled from the spot, but the police caught hold of Narialwale, who is a local BJP functionary, and the police team lathi-charged him, they said.

When contacted, Prasannna said, "Additional SP of Jalna has been asked to inquire into the incident and submit the report at the earliest."

BJP leaders demanded action against the policemen who were involved in beating Narialwale.

Former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar said, "Narialwale was beaten up by Deupy Superintendent and PI-rank officials without any reason. He was thrashed as if he is a terrorist. Beating a worker of a national party dosent fit in any law and the officers should be suspended immediately."

"If action is not taken against those involved, we will raise the issue in the legislative assembly," he said.

In a video message, BJP's state unit vice president Chitra Wagh said, "If the youth has done any crime, there are laws to deal with him. Police has beaten the youth inhumanly and state home minister, DGP should act against the police personnel concerned."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jalna Maharashtra BJP
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp