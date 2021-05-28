STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Probe in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district after reports of resale of single-use PPE kits

Video clips on Wednesday showed stockpiles of already used and water-washed single-use PPE kits kept inside the biowaste disposal plant.

Published: 28th May 2021 08:09 AM

PPE Kits, COVID-19

Representational image (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Satna district administration in Madhya Pradesh has ordered a probe into reports of single-use PPE kits resold by a biowaste disposal plant.

Viral video clips of Indo Water Management and Pollution Control Corporation's biowaste disposal plant showed stockpiles of already used single-use PPE kits being readied for possible resale after being washed in containers of hot water.

Biomedical waste from seven districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Satna, is brought for scientific disposal at the the private plant located in Barkheda on Amarpatan Road. Video clips on Wednesday showed stockpiles of already used and water-washed single-use PPE kits kept inside the biowaste disposal plant.

The clips also showed workers at the plant washing the already used PPE kits with water. In the video clips, the voice of a person (who possibly shot the video) can be heard saying that these PPE kits have been piled up for resale.

SDM of Satna, Rajesh Shahi, said that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. A team of the State Pollution Control Board went to the biowaste plant and enquired into the matter on Wednesday. "The team is likely to submit its report in a day or two, based on which further action will be initiated," Shahi said.

The SDM said that since there was no evidence of who is selling and who is buying the already used single-use PPE kits meant for disposal, officials and the administration will take action or act act only after the report is submitted by the fact-finding team.

