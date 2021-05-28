STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five cops suspended for beating up BJP worker in Maharashtra's Jalna

Five police personnel were suspended in Jalna on Friday for allegedly beating up a BJP worker more than a month ago.

Published: 28th May 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

JALNA: Five police personnel were suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday for allegedly beating up a BJP worker more than a month ago, an official said.

A video of the incident went viral this week, following which an inquiry was ordered.

District Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh on Friday suspended a sub-inspector and four police constables allegedly involved in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh was probing the matter further, Deshmukh told reporters.

Asked about the two police officers including a Sub- Divisional Police Officer seen in the video, the SP said a decision regarding them will be taken at a higher level.

The video showed the policemen beating BJP worker Shivraj Nariyalwale with batons.

The incident took place at Deepak Hospital here on April 9 when some people attacked doctors and went on a rampage in the ICU of the hospital after the death of a youth injured in a road accident.

Police rushed to the hospital.

While others fled, Nariyalwale was caught and allegedly beaten up.

State BJP leaders had demanded action against the policemen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Jalna BJP Jalna Police Maharashtra Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp