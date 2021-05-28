STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India supports WHO's call for detailed studies on origins of coronavirus: External Affairs Ministry

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all.

Published: 28th May 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organization

World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it is in favour of further probe into the origin of COVID-19 and sought the cooperation of China for the same.

India's reaction comes days after US President Joe Biden asked intelligence agencies to submit a fresh report on the issue. The move has irked China, which said that the US is playing politics, and dismissed theories that the virus has originated from a lab.

"The WHO convened global study on the origin of COVID-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The US President had asked the intelligence community earlier this week to double their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring people closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back in 90 days. 

In January and February, a team from the WHO which spent around four weeks in and around Wuhan, came to the conclusion that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans and that introduction of the virus was an extremely unlikely pathway.

Interestingly, the team was not allowed to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the place where theories claim that the virus was cultivated. WHO is currently reviewing the recommendations in this report to prepare a proposal for its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the studies to be done in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
External Affairs Ministry WHO COVID19 Coronavirus Arindam Bagchi covid origin
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp