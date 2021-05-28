STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland extends lockdown till June 11 as COVID cases spike

The decision to further extend the lockdown till June 11 was taken by the HPC on COVID-19, headed by CM Neiphiu Rio.

Published: 28th May 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government on Friday extended the total lockdown in the state till June 11.

The lockdown, first imposed on May 14 for seven days, was earlier extended till May 31.

The decision to further extend the lockdown till June 11 was taken by the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In the meeting, the Health and Family Welfare Department made a presentation on the status of the COVID-19 case, beds and oxygen availability and the trend of hospitalisations, among others, said minister Neiba Kronu.

In view of the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and the feedback given by the District Task Forces (DTFs), the decision to extend the lockdown till June 11 was taken, he said.

The state on Friday reported 192 new cases, increasing the COVID-19 tally to 21,215.

The highest number of cases were detected in Dimapur at 61, followed by Tuensang (47) and Kohima (26).

Five more people died in the state, raising the toll to 343.

There are 4,990 active cases in Nagaland at present, while 15,258 patients have recovered.

The state government is satisfied that the existing lockdown measures are required to continue in order to break the chain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the official notification issued by Chief Secretary J Alam on the lockdown extension.

The existing guidelines would continue to be in place -- all activities and movement of people will remain suspended, except essential services, agriculture and construction works.

Shops dealing in essential commodities would be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon daily and only one person per family has to do the shopping, as per the guidelines.

Advisor Mmhonlumo Kikon said the committee has asked the DTFs to submit a detailed report on the welfare of the unorganised sectors, including taxi and bus drivers, and other daily wage earners Minister Kronu said it was also decided that over and above the 15 percent of Local Area Development Programme (LADP) fund earmarked for common pool activities, an additional 10 percent will be kept aside for COVID-19 related expenditure.

The Planning Department will issue separate guidelines on this, he said.

To check the spread of the virus in rural areas, a system of community surveillance has been put in place, while the DTFs have been asked to take steps to strengthen the Village Task Forces and Village Disaster Management Authorities, he said.

They shall remain operational under the supervision of the respective DTFs for effective management of COVID-19 in the rural areas, he said.

All village and ward/colony authorities would be mobilised to organise suitable slots for vaccination in order to streamline the ongoing vaccination drive, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Nagaland Lockdown Nagaland Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp