NCP MLA Anna Bansode's son arrested in attempt to murder, kidnapping case

Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested the son of NCP MLA Anna Bansode in a case of attempt to murder and kidnapping.

Published: 28th May 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune district has arrested the son of NCP MLA Anna Bansode in a case of attempt to murder and kidnapping, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on a complaint by Tanaji Pawar, manager at a solid waste management firm who himself was arrested for allegedly opening fire on the premises of the Pimpri MLA's office on May 12.

Pawar claimed that two of Bansode's men kidnapped him from his office in the Akurdi area on the morning of May 12 and took him to a place in Chinchwad where Sidharth Bansode (21), the MLA's son, and 10 to 15 others thrashed him using iron rods, leather belts and sticks.

Pawar was accused of firing two shots on the premises of Bansode's office on the same afternoon and arrested.

"We have arrested Siddharth Bansode and three others from Ratnagiri. A total of 13 persons have been arrested now," said deputy commissioner of police Manchak Ipper.

The MLA claimed that his personal assistant had called Pawar to ask the firm's owner to provide two persons jobs.

Pawar came to his office with two others and following an argument over the issue inside his (MLA's) cabin, Pawar came out and opened fire, Bansode claimed.

