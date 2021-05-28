STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No tie-ups with anyone for supply of Sputnik V Covid vaccine, clarifies Dr Reddy's

In the last few days, there have been several reports from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine with residents’ associations, the company said.

The second consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad,

Sputnik V vaccine will be fully launched in the country only by mid-June. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pharma major Dr Reddy’s laboratories on Friday said it has initiated legal action against "unscrupulous elements" committing fraud in the name of the Covid vaccine Sputnik V in India, while announcing that the vaccine will be fully launched in the country only by mid-June.

In the last few days, there have been several reports from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine with residents’ associations, the company said.

This vaccine, whose 2 lakh doses have been imported thus far in India, had been soft launched in Hyderabad about two weeks back but is available for vaccination so far only in limited quantities in a few cities.

Dr Reddy's along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sponsor of the Russian vaccine, in a joint statement said that the firm is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and hasthe sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses.

“We wish to clarify that Dr Reddy's has not entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the company authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India,” said the statement.

It warned people against unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as its representatives in India and asked them to alert the authorities immediately, if approached.

Importantly, the company also said that it has fully put in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine.

“These arrangements are absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmacovigilance.”

Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr Reddy’s continues to engage in direct talks with the government and the private sector to explore partnerships, as per the statement.

