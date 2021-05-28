Ranchi diary: All that is happening in the land of forests

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

CM says Centre's vaccine wastage figure erroneous

After the Centre released data of vaccine wastage in states, where Jharkhand was on top with 37.3 per cent, the state government said these figures are erroneous and that the actual figure is around 4.65 per cent.

Contesting the Centre's claim that vaccine wastage is highest in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren said this is wrong. He added that vaccination data from the state could not be updated properly on the Co-Win platform due to technical problems.

"As many as 48.63 lakh vaccine doses were supplied, out of which 42.07 lakh doses have been used by the districts so far. Looking at the total vaccine coverage in the state, the percentage of wastage is around 4.63," tweeted the chief minister.

Online participation in cremations, thanks to PCCI

In a first of its kind arrangement, the Palamu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PCCI) has started facilitating family members of COVID-19 victims to take part in cremations on-line, by connecting them through CCTV cameras fitted at different locations in the cremation ground.

The family members, who are not able to take part in the cremation of their near and dear ones due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, are provided a link and a password through which they can log in from their mobile phones and laptops and take part in the last rites of their loved ones.

According to PCCI officials, the free service was started as a lot of people are far away from their close ones and not able to take part in their last rites due to restrictions imposed to make the lockdown successful.

Palash products now on mobile app

In an attempt to boost sale of products manufactured under the Palash brand, which provides livelihood to a large number of women in rural areas, Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam recently launched the Palash Mart mobile app.

Officials said the most important goal of launching the Palash brand is to increase the income of rural women and entrepreneurs. The initiative will ensure good sales of their products. Through Palash Mart mobile app, more than 40 products manufactured by village women could be purchased and delivered to in all 24 districts of the state.

Promotion sans exams for Class IX, XI students

The Jharkhand government has issued an order to promote students in Class IX and XI without annual examinations with immediate effect, in the wake of continued closure of schools due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the state.

The director of the State Secondary Education Department has issued a directive to all districts, district education departments and state-run schools in this regard, asking them for compliance without further delay in the interest of students.

According to officials, the decision wavvs taken to provide students sufficient time to prepare for their 10th and intermediate board exams next year.