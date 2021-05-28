STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven non-BJP-ruled states urge Centre to remove tax on COVID medicine, clear GST dues

Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal had a virtual meeting with the finance ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Rajasthan.

Published: 28th May 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal

Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Ahead of the GST Council meeting on Friday, seven non-BJP-ruled states have unanimously asked the Centre to remove the goods and services tax (GST) on medicines and medical equipment used to treat COVID-19. At the moment, these attract GST in various slabs ranging from 5 to 18 per cent.  

The states also sought early release of the outstanding GST compensation to all states. "The Centre should have zero rates on goods related to Covid so that there is no loss of input credit and consumers can also get relief," said Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal in a virtual meeting of the finance ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Rajasthan on Wednesday. 

Both the issues will be raised in the GST Council meeting on Friday, sources said. Both the issues will be raised in the GST Council meeting on Friday. States will also seek to enhance their additional borrowing limit to 5 per cent of the GDP, sources said. 

The virtual meeting, hosted by Rajasthan minister Dhariwal, was attended by West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, Punjab's Manpreet Singh Badal, Jharkhand's Rameshwar Oraon, Chhattisgarh's TS Singh Deo, Kerala's  KN Balagopal  and Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council GST COVID19 Coronavirus COVID medicines
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp