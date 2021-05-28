STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spurious liquor claims 14 lives in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, four arrested

Three excise department officers, including the district excise officer, an excise inspector, and a constable have been suspended.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW:  At least 14 people from three villages of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district died since Thursday night after consuming spurious liquor. Fifteen others under treatment, some in critical conditions, at two hospitals.  

According to Addl DGP (Agra Zone) Rajiv Krishna, who visited Aligarh district after the incident, "Four men, including one of the three key accused Anil Chaudhary have been arrested, while other accused, among them the two other key accused Rishi Sharma and Vipin Yadav are on the run. A bounty of Rs 50,000 each has been placed on the arrest of the two absconding key accused."

As many as six police teams have been formed to investigate the incident and arrest the absconding accused, he added. DIG (Aligarh Range) Deepak Kumar saidDIG (Aligarh Range) Deepak Kumar said that as per the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gangster Act and NSA proceedings will be initiated against those accused in the incident. 

The three key accused, Anil Chaudhary, Rishi Sharma and Vipin Yadav are reportedly influential people in the district. They control most of the licensed liquor vends in the West UP district, through financial investments.

Three excise department officers, including the district excise officer, an excise inspector, and a constable have been suspended. Five licensed liquor vends near the affected villages have been sealed and samples have been sent for lab analysis.

