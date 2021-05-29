STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 12 boards: CICSE tells schools to submit average scores of students in class 11, internal exams

The board had postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit data including average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session, according to an official letter.

A large section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of the exams but the board has not announced any decision yet.

The class 10 exams have already been cancelled by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE).

"The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as "strictly confidential".

While there was no response from Arathoon about whether the exercise to collect data hints at possible cancellation of board exams and opting for alterative assessment methods, schools affiliated with the CICSE confirmed that they have received the letter.

The information sought by the board includes the average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 (2019-20) and average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by the school during class 12 (2020-21).

"The papers and subjects must be the same for which the candidates have been registered and confirmed for class 12 examination.

The submission of the average marks of papers should be done online, through the internal assessment module on the CAREERS Portal," the letter added.

The schools have also been asked to upload consolidated marksheet of class 11 and 12 to validate the uploaded marks.

The deadline for completing the exercise has been set for June 7 by the board.

There has been no final call yet by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on class 12 board exams and the Ministry of Education is likely to announce a decision by June 1 in this regard.

Comments

