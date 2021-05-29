STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Cops not filing FIR': Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA alleges negligence after COVID positive son dies

Aggarwal alleged that his son died due to negligence of the hospital administration and doctors and added that he is trying to file an FIR to get justice for his son.

Published: 29th May 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajkumar Aggarwal

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajkumar Aggarwal (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

HARDOI: Alleging foul play in his son's death, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district said he had been struggling for over a month to lodge a complaint against a private hospital's negligence, but the police is not filing an FIR.

Rajkumar Aggarwal, BJP MLA from Sandila in the Hardoi district, told ANI that his son Ashish (35) died on April 26 at a hospital in Kakori where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

"On April 26 morning, the oxygen level of the son was 94. He was eating and was having regular conversations with us. Suddenly in the evening, doctors told him that his oxygen level was decreasing. We arranged an oxygen cylinder from outside, but the doctors did not allow this oxygen to reach the patient, and he died," the BJP MLA said.

Aggarwal alleged that his son died due to negligence of the hospital administration and doctors and added that he is trying to file an FIR to get justice for his son.

"That day seven people died in that hospital. I had complained about this to the chief minister, District Magistrate, Police commissioner, and Director-General of Police, and still, my complaint was not registered. My demand is that police should analyse the CCTV footage of the hospital and see who is responsible for the death of my son. I want the responsible doctors should be punished," he further said.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh crossed 20,000 on Friday with 159 more people succumbing to the disease. A total of 2,402 new cases of COVID infection were also reported in the state. There were 52,244 active COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh till Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkumar Aggarwal COVID19 Coronavirus BJP UP COVID negligence Hardoi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp