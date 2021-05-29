STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID crisis: 34 days after son's death, UP BJP MLA waits to file FIR against hospital

Rajkumar Agrawal, the MLA from Sandila in Hardoi district, claimed he had also written letters complaining about it to the chief minister and health minister.

Published: 29th May 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARDOI: An Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator, who lost his son to coronavirus in April, said he had been trying for a month to get an FIR registered against a hospital for alleged negligence.

Rajkumar Agrawal, the MLA from Sandila in Hardoi district, claimed he had also written letters complaining about it to the chief minister and health minister.

Agarwal alleged that his 30-year-old son, who was admitted to a hospital in Kakori town in Lucknow district on April 22, died four days later due to negligence.

When contacted, Kakori inspector Brijesh Singh said he assumed charge only three days ago and he had not got the MLA's complaint.

He assured that a case would be filed after taking another complaint and the matter would be investigated.

Agarwal said his son's oxygen level was 94 in the morning of April 26, and he was eating and having a conversation.

"Suddenly, in the evening, doctors said his oxygen level was going down," the MLA said.

"My other two sons brought oxygen cylinders, but the doctors did not allow it to reach the patient."

"Despite much persuasion, oxygen was not taken and after a while, Ashish died. The carelessness of the hospital resulted in the death," Agarwal said.

The hospital was not immediately available for comment.

The legislator said he submitted a complaint to the Kakori police for registering a case against the hospital, but the police refused to file the report without a probe by the chief medical officer.

Agarwal claimed he also complained about it to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

A case has, however, not registered till now on the complaint given on April 26, he said, adding that that he also spoke to the DGP and the police commissioner, but to no avail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkumar Agrawal BJP Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp