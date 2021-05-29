STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Employee of food delivery firm arrested for 'molestation' in Nagpur

An employee of an app-based food delivery firm was arrested by Nagpur city police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NAGPUR: An employee of an app-based food delivery firm was arrested by Nagpur city police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman.

The 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint that a man wearing the T-shirt of a well-known food delivery firm molested her after approaching her to ask for directions on May 22.

A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) was registered at the Jaripatka Police Station here.

The police contacted the company's headquarters and obtained information about its delivery personnel in the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Neelotpal.

After examining the mobile phone GPS data -- which can indicate a person's location during a given period -- of all personnel, the investigators zeroed in on Sooraj Malode (27), he said.

Malode, a final year engineering student, had been working for the company for the last two weeks, the DCP said.

He was arrested and has confessed to the crime, the officer said, adding that further probe was on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagpur Nagpur Molestation Nagpur crime crime against women
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp