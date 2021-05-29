STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew till June 7

The current restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus ends on May 31.

Published: 29th May 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown, Delhi

A man walks past a mural on COVID-19 warriors, painted on the shutter of a shop, during the Covid-induced lockdown. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till June 7.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of June 7 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," tweeted chief minister Pramod Sawant.

The current restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus ends on May 31.

According to Union Health Ministry, Goa has 15,326 active COVID-19 cases. with over 1,35,560 people having recovered from the viral infection and 2,570 fatalities.

India on Saturday reported 1,73,790 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 45 days, maintaining the ongoing declining trend, according to the Union health ministry and 3,617 people have succumbed to coronavirus disease in 24 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa government Goa lockdown lockdown Goa curfew COVID-19 Coronavirus Goa Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp