Goa government extends 'corona curfew' till June 7 as positivity rate hovers at 21 per cent

Formal orders on the extension of the corona curfew will be issued by collectors of South Goa and North Goa districts, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: With the COVID-19 positivity rate still hovering at 21 per cent, the Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew", which was supposed to be lifted on May 31, by another week till June 7.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the CMO tweeted.

The pandemic-induced curfew was imposed in Goa on May 9.

It was supposed to be lifted on May 24 but the state government extended it till May 31 given the surge in fresh coronavirus positive cases.

The COVID-19 positivity rate- the percentage of positive tests- was hovering around 21 per cent in the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday told reporters that though the case positive rate has dropped to 21 per cent, efforts are on to bring it down further.

Moreover, the state is also preparing itself to tackle the projected third wave of COVID-19 and creating health infrastructure for children.

Currently, all shops except those selling essential items are closed in Goa.

The shops selling essential items can conduct business from 7 am to 1 pm.

Restaurant kitchens are allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm.

Medical stores and health-related facilities are kept out of the purview of the current curfew order.

As of May 28, Goa's COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,53,456 and the death toll was 2,570, as per the state health department.

