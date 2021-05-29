STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jointness of three armed forces important amid changing nature of war: Navy chief Karambir Singh

The Navy chief said that the armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms with the establishment of Department of Military Affairs, institution of Chief of Defence Staff and theatre of commands.

Published: 29th May 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh addresses the media in Delhi.

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday said the nature of war is changing where there is a need to engage adversaries in all domains like land, sea, air, space and cyber, and stressed on the increased importance of "jointness" among the country's three services.

Admiral Singh was speaking at the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla here after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 140th course of the academy.

"The nature of war is changing and it is important to engage adversaries in all domains, like land, sea, air, space and cyber. It is for this reason that the jointness among the three services is far more important than in the past," he said.

The armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms with the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs, institution of Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) and soon to be formed theatre commands, the Navy chief said.

"Traditions, identity, uniforms and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctive role of the three services. But jointness in the armed forces is paramount for more synergised and effective application of force in today's complex battlefield."

ALSO READ| Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh performs push-ups with National Defence Academy cadets

The NDA has been a symbol of jointness for 72 years and its existence enforces the core values of jointmanship, which are the founding principles of the academy, Admiral Singh said.

"All of you must remember that no matter how future warfare evolves, few personal abilities and attributes remain the key for effective leadership. Leadership, as you know is the essence of an officer," he said in his address to the cadets.

Admiral Singh, an alumnus of the NDA's 56th course, arrived at his alma mater on Friday, after which he visited his parent squadron "H" (Hunter Squadron) and interacted with the cadets.

He presented a memento for the squadron to the cadets, an official statement said.

During his visit, the Navy chief got down on his hands and did push-ups with the cadets, as is the tradition followed in the squadron, it said.

The entire staff of the Admiral, NDA Commandant and other officers present there also joined him, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karambir Singh National Defence Academy Indian Navy armed forces
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp