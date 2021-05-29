Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh performs push-ups with National Defence Academy cadets

By PTI

PUNE: It was a passing-out parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) here like every year, but Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh decided to push the envelop a little further when he did push-ups with cadets.

He was at the NDA on Friday to review the passing-out parade of its 140th course.

Pictures of the Navy chief doing push-ups with cadets soon went viral on social media, wowing netizens.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh doing Squadron Type Push Ups at NDA. Giving serious competition to the young cadets! #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/tniHbU2BEc — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 28, 2021

"It was the CNS who initiated the push-ups with cadets and we all joined in," said NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry.