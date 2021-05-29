STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP COVID situation eases, positivity rate dips to 2.1 per cent: Shivraj Chouhan

He congratulated the people of Dindori, the only district in MP where no COVID-19 case was reported in the last 24 hours, though he expressed concern at the situation in Morena.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The coronavirus positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh was 2.1 per cent as on Saturday and the recovery rate was above 95 per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Chouhan, who is scheduled to address crisis management groups working at different levels of the administrative hierarchy later in the evening, said the COVID-19 situation in the state was being "continuously controlled".

"From about 76,000 tests, 1,640 persons were found infected, while 4,995 people recovered. While the recovery rate of coronavirus infection rose above 95 per cent, the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.1 per cent," an official release quoted the CM as saying in connection with COVID-19 figures for Saturday.

He congratulated the people of Dindori, the only district in MP where no COVID-19 case was reported in the last 24 hours, though he expressed concern at the situation in Morena where the daily addition of cases went up from 48 to 75 in a span of 24 hours.

He said there are 23 districts in the state where the number of positive cases was less than 10, adding that just one case was reported on Saturday from Katni, Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur as well as Khandwa, and two infections each from Tikamgarh and Singrauli.

"The positivity rate in Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Ratlam and Anuppur is around 5 per cent," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Chouhan Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp