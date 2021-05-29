STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM-CARES for Children: PM Narendra Modi announces benefits for kids orphaned by COVID

Fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday decided that children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 will be supported under "PM-CARES for Children" scheme, which will take care of their educational needs, including higher education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss steps needed for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The Prime Minister announced a number of benefits for children impacted by the current pandemic.

'PM CARES' will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age, which will be used to give a monthly financial support from 18 years of age, for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education.

On reaching the age of 23, he or she will get the corpus amount in a lumpsum for personal and professional use, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement. Also, the scheme will take responsibility for the educational needs of such children, as they will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

Besides, if the child is admitted in a private school, the fees as per Right to Education norms will be given from PM CARES, added the PMO. PM CARES will also pay for uniform, text books and notebooks. Additionally, children in the 11-18 age group will be given admission in Central government residential schools such as Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya and others.

But in case the child is to be continued under the care of guardian/grandparents/ extended family, he or she will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar, added the PMO.

In a bid to ensure access to higher education, the scheme will assist in obtaining education loan for professional courses or higher education in India as per the existing education norms. Interest on this loan will be paid by PM CARES. The PMO said an alternative scholarship equivalent to tuition fees or course fees for undergraduate or vocational courses as per government norms will be provided under Central or state government schemes.

For children not eligible under existing schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship. The scheme will ensure enrollment of such children as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Premium for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM-CARES PM Modi COVID orphans PM-CARES for Children
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp