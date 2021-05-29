Three Manipur insurgency leaders killed in Myanmar in group clash

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Three senior leaders of a banned insurgent outfit of Manipur, People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), were allegedly killed in an intra-group rivalry in their hideouts in neighbouring Myanmar, officials said on Saturday.

The PREPAK's 'acting chairman' Khumujam Ratan, 'organisation secretary' Mayengbam Joychand and another leader Rajkumar Ramananda were allegedly killed in Chin province of Myanmar and buried in a forested area there last week, security officials said.

The three leaders were allegedly killed at the behest of another top leader, Aheiba Angom, who had "embezzled" more than Rs 5 crore of the outfit's funds, they said.

The slain leaders had reportedly ordered an inquiry into this financial irregularities leading to their killings, the officials said.

To hide the crime, Angom allegedly floated a rumour that the three leaders died in a road accident on May 23 and that their bodies were retrieved from a deep gorge and the last rites were performed in a camp of the outfit, officials said.

But now, it has been established that the three PREPAK leaders were killed in an intra-group rivalry, the officials said.