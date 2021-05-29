STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varanasi: New born baby tests positive for COVID-19 despite mother being negative

According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth.

baby

Representational Image.

By ANI

VARANASI: A new born girl tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital, despite her mother testing negative before the delivery. According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive.

"A woman tested negative in an RT-PCR test at BHU's Sir Sunderlal Hospital on May 24 before delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl on May 25. She was tested COVID after her birth. The result was COVID-positive," he told ANI.

He added, "There are certain flaws and limitations of an RT-PCR test."

New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
