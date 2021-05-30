STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar government announces solatium for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Nitish Kumar said his government would provide monthly stipends for the bereaved children, boarding facility for those left with no caretaker, and give special impetus to education of orphaned girls.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:52 PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after the Centre announced a slew of measures to help children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday also made a similar announcement for such kids. 

Taking to his social media accounts, Kumar said his government would provide monthly stipends for the bereaved children, a boarding facility for those left with no caretaker, and give special impetus to the education of orphaned girls.

"Boys and girls who have lost their mothers and fathers - with at least one parent succumbing to COVID - will get a sum of Rs 1,500 every month from the state government till they attain the age of 18 years," Kumar said.

He said the aid will be provided under his government's 'Baal Sahaayta Yojana', meant for needy children.

The CM further stated that "boys and girls who are left with no guardian to bring them up will be provided shelter at Baal Griha. Priority will be accorded to get such orphaned girls admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools".    

According to the state social welfare department, a total number of 1,534 children in Bihar have been found affected during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic following the death of their one or both parents due to the virus.

Among all them, 48 children have been found orphaned after the death of their both parents. Former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said 100 donors have also come forward under the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti to provide Rs 1,000 in the account of each orphaned children per month.

Speaker of Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said all MLAs should step forward and play the role of guardians of these children.

