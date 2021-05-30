STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Class 10 UP board exams scrapped, 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 in July proposed

The detailed examinations scheduled for class 12 board examinations will be announced soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Vidyanikethan coming out after the Plus-II Sociology examination at SRV Government HSS on Thursday

Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The UP Secondary Education Council on Saturday cancelled board examinations for class 10 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and proposed to take a 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 in the second week of July, if possible.

The detailed examinations scheduled for class 12 board examinations will be announced soon, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

In an official statement, he said the council's decision to cancel class 10 examinations would benefit over 29.94 lakh students, allowing their promotion to the next class.

Owing to the importance of class 12 examination in a student's future, it has been proposed to be held from the second week of July, if circumstances allow, the said.

The UPSEC's decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education, which too has cancelled the class 10 examination all over the country and abroad and at present, is mulling over the desirability and feasibility of holding class 12 exams.

"Owing to the extraordinary circumstances triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the larger interest of students besides the general interest of the public, the UP government has decided to cancel the class 10 board examinations conducted by the UP Secondary Education Council," Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said.

"This will benefit as many as 29,94,312 students (of class 10th)," he added.

About the class 12 examinations, he further said, "Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of class 12 marks for them, the examinations have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive."

The examinations will be held adhering to all COVID-19 norms and social distancing, Sharma said, adding that a detailed timetable for class 12 examinations will be put out soon.

"As in the past, this year also, the examinations will be held in 15 working days," the minister said.

Elaborating on the nature of the class 12 examination, he added, "The duration will be of one-and-half hours and the students will have the freedom to answer any three questions out of 10."

"To maintain social distance among students, the number of examination centres have been increased," the minister said, adding a total of 26,10,316 students have registered themselves for the class 12 board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma, in the statement, also said it has been decided that all students of classes six, seven, eight, nine and 11 will be promoted to the next class.

The toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,208 in Uttar Pradesh after 157 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally climbed to 16,88,152 with 2,287 fresh cases, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Fifteen of the new fatalities were reported from Kushinagar, 11 each from Lucknow and Meerut, the UP government's statement said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 153 were reported from Bulandshahr, 146 from Saharanpur, 127 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 from Muzaffarnagar and 106 from Lucknow, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Secondary Education Council COVID-19
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp